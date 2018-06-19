Delhi: Two who went for a swim in Yamuna drown

Local residents maintained that drowning incidents were not uncommon in this stretch of the Yamuna (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav/File) Local residents maintained that drowning incidents were not uncommon in this stretch of the Yamuna (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav/File)

Two persons drowned in the Yamuna near north Delhi’s Burari on Monday morning, police said, adding that they were trying to swim in the river near Wazirabad.

According to police, the dead have been identified as Rahul and Vikas, residents of Ekta Enclave in Burari.

“The incident took place around 5.30 pm. The duo left home on their motorbikes and reached the river bank at Wazirabad with the intention of swimming in the Yamuna. But as soon as they entered the river, they were carried away by a strong current,” a senior police officer said.

The incident came to light after a bystander saw the duo struggling in the water, and raised an alarm, informing police.

Police and the fire department was alerted and rescue teams were rushed to the spot. But by the time help arrived, the two had drowned.

Suresh, a friend of the dead, told police that the duo did not swim regularly in the Yamuna, but they had been planning to do so for the last two weeks due to the heat.

Local residents maintained that drowning incidents were not uncommon in this stretch of the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, police have ruled out any foul play and preserved their bodies at a mortuary in Sabzi Mandi.

