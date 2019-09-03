Two-wheeler challaned Rs 23,000 in Gurgaon under Motor Vehicles Act

Two days after the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented Saturday midnight, a two-wheeler driver in Gurgaon was issued a challan of Rs 23,000 Monday.

The person was charged for driving without a license, without possessing a registration certificate, third party insurance, not wearing a helmet and violating air pollution standards, under the new revised penalty rates.

2 days after the Motor Vehicles(Amendment)Act 2019 came into force,a 2 wheeler driver in Gurgaon was issued a challan of Rs 23,000 yesterday for driving without license,registration certificate,third party insurance,helmet or turban,& violating air pollution stds.@IndianExpress — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) September 3, 2019

With 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, coming into effect from Sunday, traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving will attract hefty fines.

On Sunday, a total of 3,900 challans were issued for traffic violations in Delhi. Traffic Police personnel have only been issuing court challans at present as a fresh notification on the Act by the Delhi government is pending.

Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hasan said, “We’re focussing on quality violations like triple riding, driving without helmet and seat belt. People are generally aware about the revised fines and are following the rules.”

Officials said a breakup of the challans would be compiled by Sunday midnight, but a majority of offences are related to quality violations.

They said as soon as the Delhi government issues a notification for the new rules, they would start compounding the challans i.e. disposing of challans issued to offenders on the spot through instant payment.