Two wanted criminals shot dead by Ghaziabad Police

Two wanted criminals were shot dead in two separate incidents by Ghaziabad Police on Friday night. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Avneesh alias Billu and Rakesh, both residents of Dujana village in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Both Billu and Rakesh carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 on their heads respectively, police said.

The first incident took place in the Indirapuram area, late Friday night, when a bike rider suspiciously tried to evade a police barricade and rammed into a wire fence. The accused then opened fire, injuring a policeman. The police returned fire and Billu sustained fatal injuries.

The second incident took place in the Madhuban Bapudham area when the accused shot at senior officials while trying to evade a checking. The policemen said they were saved by their bulletproof jackets. The officers returned fire in self-defence and Rakesh received bullet wounds. The accused succumbed to injuries when admitted to a nearby hospital, said police.

As per primary information, Billu is a member of the infamous Anil Dujana gang which operates in West UP. Accused in the gang have a record of murder and kidnapping, among other offences. Billu was wanted in the double murder case in Wave City last month. Rakesh also had multiple cases of attempt to murder and kidnapping pending against him.

Billu had been out on parole from Mandoli jail since October last year.