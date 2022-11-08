Delhi Metro’s Red Line gets 8 coach trains for the first time

Delhi Metro will now run two trains with eight coaches each on the Red Line instead of the regular six coaches in an effort to increase their carrying capacity. These two trains will begin running from Tuesday onwards, according to a communication from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Red Line sees around 4.7 lakh passengers per day and has interchange stations at Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Welcome, and Netaji Subhash Place.

The Red Line sees around 4.7 lakh passengers per day. (Express) The Red Line sees around 4.7 lakh passengers per day. (Express)

This is the first set of eight-coach trains that are being operated on the Red Line from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad. In order to accommodate the eight-coach trains at the platforms, the trains will now stop at the far end of the platform, the communication added.

The eight-coach trains have been converted from the existing fleet of 39 six-coach trains. The coaches have been procured from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

The coaches have been procured from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). (Express) The coaches have been procured from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). (Express)

A total of 78 additional coaches are being added to the 39 trains that operate on the Red Line and the additions are expected to be complete by 2024.

Last year, all six-coach trains on the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre and the Blue Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, were converted into eight coach trains.

Out of the 336 train sets with the DMRC, 138 are eight-coach trains, 176 are six-coach trains and 22 are four-coach trains.

Advertisement

The Red Line is the oldest corridor. Two more stations — Pulbangash and Pitampura — on the Red Line will also become interchange stations after the completion of Phase-IV.