Two toddlers drown in same village in Greater Noida — one in open drain, another in flooded field  

Two children aged three and one-and-a-half years died in separate drowning incidents in Dalelgarh village of Greater Noida, raising concerns over open drains and flooded land.

Written by: Neetika Jha
4 min readFeb 18, 2026 09:07 AM IST
Two toddlers drowned in separate incidents in Dalelgarh village of Greater Noida within two weeks — one in an open drain and another in a flooded field.The drain in which the 1.5-year-old drowned. (Express Photo)
After a three-year-old boy drowned in a 6-ft deep flooded field in Greater Noida’s Dalelgarh village, located off the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, on Saturday, it has come to light that around two weeks earlier, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl had died in the same village after falling in an open drain nearly 10 m away from her home.

An open drain, full of garbage, runs through large parts of the village, passing in front of several single-storey homes.
According to villagers, they had written to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) following the death of the girl on February 1 but to no avail.

Krishna Kant, the secretary of Gram Vikas Seva Samiti, a local residents welfare group, said that in a letter written to GNIDA on February 4, they had expressed concern that the flooded areas in the village can cause serious accidents and sought action.

The letter was acknowledged by GNIDA officials, he added.

However, GNIDA General Manager A K Singh denied responsibility. “It does not concern us and we are not responsible,” Singh said, adding that the land where the girl drowned did not fall under GNIDA’s jurisdiction and was located on the village outskirts. “We cannot be covering all the drains in the area,” he added.

The girl had fallen into the open drain around 6 pm while playing outside with her 3-year-old brother. Her mother, Poonam said she was in the kitchen when the children had stepped out unnoticed. “…When I couldn’t find her, I started searching and the neighbours joined in. After two hours, we found her in the drain. We rushed her to the hospital but she could not survive. There was mud all over her face and body. My child was scared of the water and died in it,” Poonam said. Her husband is an autorickshaw driver.

The second victim, Devansh, had come from Sikandrabad with his parents, Rakesh and Anjali, to attend a bhandara at the Baleshwar Baba Samadhi complex, organised by his maternal grandfather, Anil. On Tuesday, the family members sat in mourning outside their two-room house as Devansh’s parents left for their home.

“They had just arrived and went straight to the temple for the bhandara,” said Devansh’s grandmother Kavita.
“Around 11 am, we realised he was missing. When we could not find him, we feared he had been kidnapped. Then Harsh, my son, spotted his pink woollen cap floating in the flooded field,” Kavita said. Devansh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Also Read | In a Noida swamp, the tale of many abdications

The temple is located about 500 m on the outskirts of the village, surrounded by wheat fields.

Adjacent to it lies the flooded field, which villagers claimed belonged to the GNIDA and was designated as grazing land.

After the death, however, the GNIDA had said in a statement that the land is registered in the name of a farmer in the village. “It is not a government pond. The pit had filled with water on this private land, in which the child drowned.”
Anil said district officials have promised the family a compensation of Rs 4 lakh. “The sub-divisional magistrate and the lekhpal have assured us that the compensation would be handed over soon,” he added.

Both the families said they have not filed a police.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau.

