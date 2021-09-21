Two Tihar inmates injured in ‘clash’, third such case at prison in two weeks

Two Tihar inmates sustained multiple injuries after they allegedly attacked each other with sharp objects. One of them, aged 33, was rushed to a hospital by jail guards after they found the men lying on the ground with stab injuries.

A jail official said the incident took place Saturday evening and the men are stable. An enquiry is being conducted.

This is the third incident in the last two weeks of inmates attacking each other with sharp objects or knives inside the prison.

Sources in the Delhi Police said they are looking into the uptick in such cases.

On September 11, two inmates — Naresh Dutt and Brijesh alias Kalu — were injured after seven to ten men clashed inside jail number 3 in Tihar. The fight started over an old enmity between local gangs.

Dutt and Kalu sustained injuries on their abdomen and chest.

A day later, another fight broke out at jail number 3 and one Vikas Dhull was attacked by inmate Vikas Chopra. Officials said Chopra used a surgical blade to stab Dhull.

Sandeep Goel, Delhi Prisons DG, said inmates injured in all these cases were rushed to DDU hospital in time and discharged later.

Officials acknowledged that security inside jails, especially Tihar, has become a big issue.

A senior police officer from the Western Range confirmed the cases and said they will conduct an investigation against the inmates and jail staffers involved.

“We can only lodge complainants and conduct an enquiry but security of all inmates is not under our jurisdiction. Jail officials must take preventive measures. How can inmates procure such weapons from inside jails?” said the officer.

The officer also pointed to the murder of 28-year-old gangster Ankit Gujjar inside Tihar jail in August this year. A preliminary enquiry in the case had revealed negligence of jail staffers and involvement of at least four jail officials.

“Two other inmates were injured. We have found that a few jail staffers help inmates get weapons. We have asked senior jail superintendents to conduct regular checks inside the prisons to avoid such clashes,” said the officer.

Responding to the allegations, jail officials said weekly checks are conducted at all three jails — Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini. The population inside the jails is more than 20,000 and inmates often break windows or use kitchen material or furniture as weapons.

“We do take adequate measures to keep such incidents under check,” said DG Goel.