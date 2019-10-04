Two threat mails to Delhi CM, probe on: Police

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received two threatening and derogatory emails last month, said police, and added the cyber crime cell of Delhi Police is investigating the matter. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

Advertising

The incident came to light after one Ajay Chagti, posted with the chief secretary, filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on September 20, which was later sent to the CCC. “Chagti had given copies of two identical emails received on Kejriwal’s official email id. The sender had used derogatory language and threatened the CM of dire consequences,” a senior police officer said.

Chagti said the Delhi Police has been requested to enhance the CM’s security.

A team, led by Inspector Bhanu Pratap, has collected inputs regarding origin of the e-mail, and connected mobile phone and IP logs. Raids were conducted to nab the suspected user, but he has been switching locations, said police.