Two terror suspects arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell said they have arrested two terror suspects from Uttarakhand and Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Police Thursday said the accused are allegedly involved with anti-national elements and they are questioning them.

A team under DCP Pramod Singh Kushwah caught two men – Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) – and recovered 22 cartridges along with 3 pistols.

Singh is a resident of Uttarakhand and Naushad lives in Jahangirpuri.

“We found that Naushad had allegedly been associated with the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul- Ansar. The organisation is an Islamist militant group with members based in Pakistan and other places. He has been convicted in two murder cases and was also named accused in a case of Explosive Act,” said a police officer.

The second accused, Jagjit, is an alleged member of the Bambiha gang and is involved in a case of murder in Uttarakhand. “He is a parole jumper. We found that he was getting instructions from other gang members and associates who are anti-national elements based abroad,” added the officer.