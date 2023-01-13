scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Two terror suspects arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell

A team under DCP Pramod Singh Kushwah caught two men – Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) – and recovered 22 cartridges along with 3 pistols

Delhi police special team, terror suspects Delhi“We found that Naushad had allegedly been associated with the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul- Ansar. The organisation is an Islamist militant group with members based in Pakistan and other places. He has been convicted in two murder cases and was also named accused in a case of Explosive Act,” said a police officer. (File)
The Delhi Police’s Special Cell said they have arrested two terror suspects from Uttarakhand and Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Police Thursday said the accused are allegedly involved with anti-national elements and they are questioning them.

A team under DCP Pramod Singh Kushwah caught two men – Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) – and recovered 22 cartridges along with 3 pistols.

Singh is a resident of Uttarakhand and Naushad lives in Jahangirpuri.

“We found that Naushad had allegedly been associated with the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul- Ansar. The organisation is an Islamist militant group with members based in Pakistan and other places. He has been convicted in two murder cases and was also named accused in a case of Explosive Act,” said a police officer.

More from Delhi

The second accused, Jagjit, is an alleged member of the Bambiha gang and is involved in a case of murder in Uttarakhand. “He is a parole jumper. We found that he was getting instructions from other gang members and associates who are anti-national elements based abroad,” added the officer.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 08:12 IST
