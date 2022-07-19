Two teachers booked in Hapur for ‘forcing’ Dalit girls to remove uniform

Two teachers of a government primary school in Hapur have been booked allegedly for forcing two Dalit girl students to remove their uniforms on July 11.

According to the parents of the two girls, the teachers were taking photographs of students in school dress. Their daughters were allegedly asked by the teachers to remove their uniforms and give them to two other girls who were not in the school dress.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hapur, said, “An FIR has been registered against the two teachers under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the IPC and under Section 3 (2) (v) (punishments for offences of atrocities) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and further investigation is underway.”

The parents alleged the teachers discriminated against their daughters because of caste. “The teachers were clicking photos of students in school uniform. My daughter was asked to remove her uniform and give it to another girl. When my daughter said she cannot do that, they beat her up and removed her uniform forcefully. I complained to the school did not get an answer why this was done,” alleged the mother of one of the girls.

The father of one of the girls complained to Ravikant, president of the Shoshit Kranti Dal, who raised the issue with the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Hapur. “This was a deliberate action by the teachers against the two girls because they belong to a Scheduled Caste. When the father approached me, I took up the matter with the Education department, and requested that the teachers be suspended,” Ravikant said.

Based on Ravikant’s complaint, the two teachers were suspended on July 13. According to Archana Gupta, Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Hapur, the matter is being inquired into.

One of the teachers denied the allegations of discrimination. “The students had been instructed to come to school dressed in the full school uniform. On July 11, when the photographs of the students were being clicked, some students who didn’t turn up in uniform asked their fellow students to lend their uniforms for the photograph. In fact, I was not even aware that something like this had happened and it was only July 12, when the parents of the two girls came to school and started questioning us that I found out,” she claimed.

The teacher, who previously taught in a private school, claimed she did not beat up the girls or force them to remove their uniforms.

The parents have alleged that despite being suspended, the teachers have been coming to school. According to the teacher, however, the order required her to suspend her responsibilities as a teacher but she was asked to go to the school as she was in-charge of the school keys.

Meanwhile, in response to a tweet raising the issue, the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to send the Commission details of the action taken in the case.