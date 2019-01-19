Two swine flu deaths reported in Delhi

At least two people suffering from suspected swine flu died at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital last week, the hospital administration has said.

The centre-run hospital has received 24 suspected cases of H1N1 virus in January so far. A 50-year-old man was admitted in the hospital on January 6 and died the next day. Another 25-year-old man was admitted on January 11 and died on January 15, the hospital said.

“Both patients who came to the hospital with multiple illness and swine flu have passed away,” confirmed Smriti Tiwari, spokesperson, RML hospital. The hospital will send the reports to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for confirmation.

“The cases of swine flu are generally on the higher side between January and February. This time, winters have been a little harsh, due to which the cases started coming in early. If the weather continues to be like this, more such cases can come in,” said Dr RS Taneja, head of department of medicine, RML hospital.

According to the NCDC, the capital has reported 168 cases of swine flu till January 13.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo hospitals, said: “We are surprised to see the number of cases shooting up in the last two weeks…. It is too early to identify the strain of the virus.”

The standard treatment for H1N1 is Tamiflu. There are three categories of the virus — A,B and C, with C considered the most dangerous.