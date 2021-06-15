Two suspected thieves shot in legs, Noida cops tweet video of accused crying in pain

A team of officers from Sector-24 had intensified their operations and arrested the accused, identified as Zahid and Rashi, on Monday.

Two men, suspected to be involved in auto theft, were shot in the legs by Noida police while allegedly attempting to flee. Videos of the accused crying in pain due to bullet injuries surfaced online on Tuesday, hours after the shooting.

A police officer said, “For the last few days, auto lifting was taking place in Sector-24, Sector-58 and Sector-20, where four-wheelers had been targeted.”

थाना सेक्टर-24 नोएडा क्षेत्रांतर्गत पुलिस व बदमाशों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ में 02 शातिर वाहन चोर गोली लगने से घायल व गिरफ्तार तथा तीसरा बदमाश कांबिंग के दौरान गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से 01 कार, 01 Tata Ace (छोटा हाथी), मास्टर चाबी व अवैध हथियार बरामद।@Uppolice @CP_Noida pic.twitter.com/p89lmV7ERP — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 14, 2021

The officer said, “After preliminary investigation, they tried to flee. They were shot in the legs and then taken to the hospital. They were identified as Zahid and Rashid. Both are from Meerut.”

A car without a license plate, a Tata Ace car, two pistols with 3.15 bore cartridges have been recovered from the accused, the police said.

The officer said, “There were many more such cases registered against them. There were others involved in the racket and we will continue to investigate the matter.”