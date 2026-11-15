2 men accused of smuggling cattle killed in encounter in Nuh, 1 injured: Police

Two men, accused of smuggling cattle, were killed and another was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Haryana’s Nuh district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said officers. The encounter, they added, took place in Bima village under the Firozpur Jhirka Sadar police station area.

Police identified the deceased as Gabbar alias Hadiya, a resident of Dausa in Rajasthan, and Sabir, son of Sher Mohammad, a resident of Phaunanda Ka Bas in Bima. The injured suspect has been identified as Tahir, a resident of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan’s Deeg district. Tahir was admitted to the Nuh Medical College for treatment, police said.

After a tip-off was received about cattle smuggling, according to the police, a team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Firozpur Jhirka set up a blockade. “During the blockade, the suspects in a pickup vehicle opened fire on the police team,” Nuh Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said.

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Kumar said officers fired back in retaliation, leaving three suspects injured. Two of them succumbed to their injuries.

“Seven cattle, a pickup vehicle, three country-made pistols, three live cartridges and five empty shells were recovered from the spot,” he added. “Further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law.”

Similar encounters in South Haryana

Sunday’s shootout is the second such encounter involving suspected cattle smugglers in Nuh within a month.

Earlier, on October 15, a suspect, identified as Shahid alias Advani, was killed in an exchange of fire with police in the Rozka Meo police station area.

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The region has seen a string of similar late-night confrontations and high-speed chases involving alleged cattle smugglers in recent years.

In October 2025, a suspect named Abid, implicated in cases of cattle smuggling and murder, was admitted to the government medical college in Nalhar after being injured in a shootout with police in Nuh.

High-speed pursuits frequently occur along the region’s peripheral highways, sometimes involving alleged civilian vigilante groups.

In May 2023, suspected smugglers in a Scorpio opened fire while fleeing after being chased for 1.5 km by Bajrang Dal members along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Gurugram.

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Another chase by alleged vigilantes along the KMP expressway ended with a suspect’s arrest last November even as police rejected claims of gunfire.

Such alleged vigilante chases have also resulted in fatal cases of mistaken identity. In August 2024, a Class 12 student was shot dead in Faridabad following a 30-km midnight chase by alleged cow vigilantes who mistook him and his friends for cattle smugglers.