Two students sustain acid burn injuries at school in Gurgaon

The parents of one of the seven-year-old victims said they were alerted to the incident by a phone call from the school on February 24. The parents of one of the seven-year-old victims said they were alerted to the incident by a phone call from the school on February 24.

Two Class I students at Gurgaon’s Heritage Xperiential Learning School allegedly sustained burn injuries earlier this week, when they unearthed bottles of a “solution” buried in the school’s playground and threw its contents on each other, after mistaking it for water. The school authorities claimed the solutions were placed in the ground to prevent snakes from coming into the campus. The parents of one of the children told The Indian Express they would be lodging a police complaint Saturday.

The parents of one of the seven-year-old victims said they were alerted to the incident by a phone call from the school on February 24. “We were told our son had an allergic reaction after coming in contact with some chemical. When we rushed him to the hospital, we found it was an acid burn,” said the child’s father. “My son told me he and another child were playing treasure hunt, and looked for things under trees and below the ground. They found these bottles and, thinking they contained water, began throwing its contents at each other. He got hit by the acid and sustained injuries to his eyes and burns on his face. Fortunately, he closed his eyes, so they were not affected,” he said.

“The doctors told us the wounds may heal to some extent but the marks will likely be there. We intend to shift him to another school,” said his father.

He also alleged that when he questioned school officials about the bottles being present underground, he was told these had been placed every ten feet across the ground “to prevent snakes from coming in”.

“We are greatly pained by the trauma these children and their families have faced… We have always made efforts to make the school a safe place,” said the school’s principal Neena Kaul in a statement Friday. “We are constantly evaluating risks. When snakes posed a threat in recently, no effort was spared to engage experts to mitigate the problem.” The bottles have now been removed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.