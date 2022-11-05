Two students of South Asian University (SAU) expelled over scholarship protests

Two students of South Asian University (SAU) have been expelled from the institute for their involvement in protests demanding increase in scholarships.

Since October 13, students of SAU have been sitting in protest demanding an increase in Masters and PhD scholarships. On November 1, they began an indefinite sit-in, occupying the lobby of the administration floor.

On Friday, the university’s proctor issued expulsion orders to two protesting students – an MA student and a Doctoral Scholar. “It has come to SAU’s record that since 13th October, 2022, you have been persistently involved in acts of indiscipline inconsistently with the relevant provisions of SAU Rules/Regulations/Bye-laws. You have been consistently advised to adhere to the students’ Code of Conduct, but you have failed to do so. You are therefore expelled from the University with immediate effect. Further, you are, therefore, directed to vacate the hostel immediately; no later than 24 hours from the receipt of this Order,” read the expulsion orders.

Two other students have been rusticated from the University “till the end of the current academic year” citing the same reasons. One more student has been suspended till the end of the current semester.

Explaining the reasons for the protest, a PhD student said, “We want increment in our scholarships in tandem with JRF, keeping in mind the rate of inflation, to facilitate and support our research. Additionally, we want a policy-level paid extension for PhD students who were affected by Covid as it resulted in delay in the progress of the research.”

According to SAU authorities, after several days of protest, the administration agreed to some demands but stated that all demands cannot be met as they have to be decided on by the university’s governing body. Authorities stated that 40-50 students have been camping near the SAU president’s office, blocking entry and exit to it and engaging in “unruly behaviour”.

SAU was established through an agreement between SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries to provide education to students from all eight countries and is governed by all of them.