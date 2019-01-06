Two students found hanging in Greater Noida school

A 19-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were found hanging from a grill in a school in Greater Noida’s Rabupura on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said they are looking into the nature of their relationship and are speaking to their families for more clarity, adding that the two did not study at this school.

“We received information at 1 pm that two bodies have been found inside a classroom. They were identified and their families, who live in neighbouring villages, were informed. We believe the two knew each other… The bodies will be handed over to the families after a post-mortem,” said Circle Officer (Greater Noida 1) Nishank Sharma.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, Station House Officer (Rabupura), said: “The principal claimed that the school has been shut for 15 days due to winter vacations and no staff were present. It appears that the boy and girl scaled the walls to enter the premises.” Police have recorded an initial statement from the families, who have not filed a formal complaint.

Fathers of both the boy and girl are farmers, while the mothers are housewives. The boy’s family said they heard of the incident from women in the village who clean the school.

His father, who is bed-ridden, said: “He used to study in a school nearby, which he left two years ago following an altercation with some boys. I got him admitted to a nearby government school. It appears that he met the girl while in school. He never mentioned her to us.”

On Saturday, the boy’s family said he left for tuition at 8 am. “I didn’t meet him before he left. He usually has tea before leaving. When his mother asked him to wait, he said he would come back and have tea. That was the last time any of us saw him,” added the father.

The family said they were looking to get him married soon. The girl’s family claimed they were not aware if she knew the boy. “She was a studious child and was preparing for her exams. She would usually board the bus to school at 8 am. We came to know around 9.30 am that she had not done so. We assumed she might have gone with a friend,” said a relative.