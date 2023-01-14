Two student groups clash at IIMC Delhi

Written by Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Two groups of students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Delhi got into a scuffle, allegedly in the presence of three faculty members, around 2 pm on Wednesday.

Things escalated after a student, Ashutosh Kumar, accused another of deliberately not including his contribution to the weekly IIMC newspaper.

“Students are required to publish a newspaper as part of an evaluation and teams are allotted. I submitted a story about how IIMC’s guards were terminated from their jobs without prior notice, which got removed from the final piece. I questioned this,” Kumar, a Hindi Journalism Diploma student, claimed.

He added, “The course director and two associate professors were present in the classroom during the fight. Two girls also abused me in the presence of the faculty.”

He claimed that he tried to question the course director how such behaviour was acceptable in his classroom, but was attacked by classmates.

Another Diploma student from the Hindi Journalism department, however, said: “The teachers tried to calm the students down. There are certain students who are politically motivated…”

Advertisement

Kumar and three other students staged a protest on Thursday and submitted a complaint application to IIMC director general Sanjay Dwivedi.

Sadhika Singh, an associate professor, who was present in the class during the incident, said she did not wish to comment on the issue.

A senior official said it was a minor issue between students. A disciplinary committee was formed with a dean and four senior professors, he added.

Advertisement

Director General Sanjay Dwivedi said, “I have no comment on this issue until the disciplinary committee reaches a conclusion.”