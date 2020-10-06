Two sisters harassed, their PSO beaten up by men in car, three arrested: Police

The incident took place on the night of October 3. (Representational Image)

Returning home to Noida in their SUV from their grandmother’s house in Meerut, two young women were allegedly followed by three men in a car, who allegedly made obscene gestures at them, abused them, and beat up their personal security officer (PSO). The incident took place on the night of October 3. A case has been registered at Sihani Gate police station, and the accused — 25-year-olds Rajat, Shubham and Romik — have been arrested, said SHO, Sihani Gate, Krishna Gopal Sharma. Their car, a Renault Duster, has been seized.

The complainants are sisters in their 30s and run their own businesses. They are daughters of a former bureaucrat and are also related to a BJP MLA, who said, “The matter was immediately reported to police. They were driving back to Noida at the time.”

The FIR quotes one of them as saying, “The men were driving rashly, they overtook our vehicle and tried to stop us.

Two of them made obscene gestures, abused us…” She wrote in the complaint that the men kept chasing the car due to which she started speeding as she felt “threatened and scared”. “They started driving next to us and making a video. When we realised they were taking our photos, our PSO rolled down the window to tell them not to do so… They abused him,” she alleged.

As per the FIR, they stopped near a car showroom on Meerut Road where a traffic policeman was standing. “I told the PSO to complain against the men to the traffic personnel. When he was returning, the accused abused and beat him up,” said the woman.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 354-C (voyeurism), 323 (causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) has been registered, said the SHO. In the FIR, the woman claimed the accused said “you can’t do anything to us”, and one of them claimed his “father is a government officer”.

