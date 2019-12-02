Two shot dead during wedding in Ghaziabad

Police said the five friends entered Ambrosia Palace in Vaishali Saturday evening. CCTV footage shows them eating and even dancing together. The argument broke out a few hours later. (Representational Image) Police said the five friends entered Ambrosia Palace in Vaishali Saturday evening. CCTV footage shows them eating and even dancing together. The argument broke out a few hours later. (Representational Image)

Two men were shot dead allegedly by a friend outside a banquet hall in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram Saturday. Police said the victims have been identified as Anand and Vikram,

According to police, they were at a friend’s wedding along with three others when they got into an argument. The argument escalated and the accused allegedly fired multiple rounds at the two outside the venue. The two men were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Police said the five friends entered Ambrosia Palace in Vaishali Saturday evening. CCTV footage shows them eating and even dancing together. The argument broke out a few hours later.

Police said the three men fled from the venue as police and hospital authorities were alerted.

“Prima facie, it appears the accused and the victims had an older rivalry, which escalated. An FIR has been filed against the three, all of whom had accompanied the victims, and are absconding,” said an officer.

While Anand hailed from Delhi, Vikram lived in Greater Noida’s Dharampura.

