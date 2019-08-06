Two shot dead during robbery bid at grocery store in Ghaziabad

Two people were shot dead during a robbery bid by six men at a grocery store in Ghaziabad’s Loni. Police said the victims, store owner Dharmveer and his neighbour Sonu Kumar, received bullet injuries and died during treatment at GTB Hospital. Two others were injured and are currently recuperating in hospital.

“The incident took place around 3 am in Khurrana Enclave, which comes under Tronica City Police Station. As per the complaint, Dharmveer was sleeping outside when a robber entered the house, part of which was turned into a grocery shop. Afterwards, five other intruders made their way in,” said Neeraj Jadaun, SP Rural, Ghaziabad.

Police suspect that one of the robbers entered the grocery store assuming that it was open. When a family member woke up and questioned him, the accused sought water, following which five others entered the house and a scuffle broke out.

“Hearing a commotion inside, Dharmveer and his wife woke up and managed to catch hold of one of the men as the others escaped. Neighbours, including Sonu, also woke up and rushed to the house. However, the men returned with guns and started shooting at the crowd in an effort to free their accomplice,” Jadaun said.

Police said they are yet to find CCTV footage which could shed more light on the incident.