Two shooting incidents in Delhi over 3 days, a common link – Gogi gang members

Days after two shooting incidents in Outer Delhi’s Mundka village and North Delhi’s Burari, police said they have zeroed in on a common link – slain gangster Jitender Gogi’s gang members.

The first incident took place on Monday night when three men, Joginder Kumar (41), Mangal Ram (60), and Mohan Lal (62), were at the former’s home when two unknown assailants broke in, chased them and fired over half a dozen bullets before escaping. Joginder and Mangal succumbed to injuries. Police claimed the accused had come to target another person in the locality but mistakenly entered the victim’s house. Police said initial investigation revealed that a member from Gogi’s gang had allegedly been making extortion calls to a businessman in Bakkarwala village.

Police then zeroed in on one Ankesh Lakra, who is in jail for allegedly helping gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja (28) escape from custody at GTB hospital in 2021, and found he had allegedly made several extortion calls to the actual target. “On Wednesday afternoon, a team from the Outer district went to Tihar to question Ankesh and to know about his associates,” a senior police officer said.

The second incident took place on Tuesday around 11.30 am when realtor Amit Gupta (48) was shot at by two assailants and sustained multiple injuries. Police believe the gang targeted him over his alleged links with Gogi’s rival, Tillu Tajpuriya. “During investigation, police found the victim was allegedly associated with Tillu, who was helping him get land in several areas…,” an officer said.

Police have found CCTV footage of both incidents. They also found that the attackers in the Burari case were on a motorbike, which was stolen in May from Peeragarhi.