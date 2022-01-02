Denied parathas, two men shoot dead owner of food delivery service in Greater Noida

The owner of an online food delivery service in Greater Noida was shot dead allegedly by two men for refusing to serve them food on Saturday. The accused were arrested from Alpha 2 hours later.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Kapil (27), a resident of Hapur, who ran an online kitchen called SR Foods. Police said the accused were angry over being denied parathas after the restaurant shut.

“We received information that a man has been shot in Omaxe Arcade near Pari Chowk. It was found during probe that the victim runs a food joint and had denied food to customers post 1 am. He sustained gunshot wounds and died after reaching the nearest hospital. The accused will be sent to judicial custody,” said DCP Greater Noida, Amit Kumar.

According to officials, post 1 am in the early hours of Saturday, accused Aakash and Yogendra came to the joint and asked for parathas. The two have been regular customers of the same restaurant for the past three years, police said.

Kapil told the accused that the restaurant is shut and they would not be able to provide them food. The accused had a heated argument following which they left.

Around 3.30 am, they came back to SR Foods with a gun and forced their way into the place. The accused then allegedly shot Kapil and fled from the spot. The victim died during treatment, police said.

An FIR was filed against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) at Beta 2 police station.