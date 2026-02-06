Two SFJ members held for painting Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi

Two men were arrested in Rohini for painting pro-Khalistani graffiti ahead of Republic Day, police said.

Two men, allegedly tied to the Sikh For Justice (SFJ) outfit, were arrested for painting ‘pro- Khalistani’ graffiti at two locations in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini before the Republic Day, police said.

According to the police, the accused identified as Baljinder and Rohit, were allegedly instructed by Khalistani separatist and Canada-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to carry out the vandalism. Further, police said that a purported video was released by Pannun on January 22, where he claimed that graffiti in support of SFJ had been painted in the Capital. The matter came to light on January 24 after Delhi Police received a call from a school in Rohini, claiming that a slogan was written on their outer walls, officers said.