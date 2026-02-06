Two SFJ members held for painting Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two men, allegedly tied to the Sikh For Justice (SFJ) outfit, were arrested for painting ‘pro- Khalistani’ graffiti at two locations in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini before the Republic Day, police said.
According to the police, the accused identified as Baljinder and Rohit, were allegedly instructed by Khalistani separatist and Canada-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to carry out the vandalism. Further, police said that a purported video was released by Pannun on January 22, where he claimed that graffiti in support of SFJ had been painted in the Capital. The matter came to light on January 24 after Delhi Police received a call from a school in Rohini, claiming that a slogan was written on their outer walls, officers said.
“The intention was to disturb communal harmony in the city before Republic Day. The graffiti were pro-Khalistan slogans written on two different areas of the Capital. The accused were allegedly promised Rs 2 lakhs by SFJ for defacing the walls,” an officer said.
Further, police said that Baljiner drew the graffiti, while Rohit helped in identifying locations for painting it.
According to the police, both accused were recruited and instructed on encrypted communication apps by an associate of Pannun from Canada. The associate hails from Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, and fled to Canada a few weeks ago before the incident, officers said.
Police said that more than 50 CCTVs were scanned to track and arrest the accused.
