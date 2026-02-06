Two SFJ members held for painting Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested two men allegedly linked to the Sikh For Justice outfit for painting pro-Khalistani slogans in Rohini, in what police say was an attempt to disturb communal harmony before Republic Day.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 6, 2026 07:45 AM IST
They were allegedly acting on instructions from SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and were promised Rs 2 lakh.Two men were arrested in Rohini for painting pro-Khalistani graffiti ahead of Republic Day, police said.
Make us preferred source on Google

Two men, allegedly tied to the Sikh For Justice (SFJ) outfit, were arrested for painting ‘pro- Khalistani’ graffiti at two locations in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini before the Republic Day, police said.

According to the police, the accused identified as Baljinder and Rohit, were allegedly instructed by Khalistani separatist and Canada-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to carry out the vandalism. Further, police said that a purported video was released by Pannun on January 22, where he claimed that graffiti in support of SFJ had been painted in the Capital. The matter came to light on January 24 after Delhi Police received a call from a school in Rohini, claiming that a slogan was written on their outer walls, officers said.

“The intention was to disturb communal harmony in the city before Republic Day. The graffiti were pro-Khalistan slogans written on two different areas of the Capital. The accused were allegedly promised Rs 2 lakhs by SFJ for defacing the walls,” an officer said.

Further, police said that Baljiner drew the graffiti, while Rohit helped in identifying locations for painting it.

According to the police, both accused were recruited and instructed on encrypted communication apps by an associate of Pannun from Canada. The associate hails from Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, and fled to Canada a few weeks ago before the incident, officers said.

Police said that more than 50 CCTVs were scanned to track and arrest the accused.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement