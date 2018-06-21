Two sedated, raped 10-year-old at madrasa: SIT chargesheet

Police said that around six persons, including the accused, studied and stayed at the madrasa. (Representational) Police said that around six persons, including the accused, studied and stayed at the madrasa. (Representational)

The investigation into the abduction of a 10-year-old girl has revealed that she was gangraped inside a madrasa in Ghaziabad by two persons after she was given water laced with sedatives, the Special Task Force of Delhi Police’s crime branch has stated in its chargesheet.

“We filed the chargesheet in court on Tuesday,” said JCP (crime) Alok Kumar. The 19-page chargesheet also states that while one accused has already been arrested, the other man alleged to have committed the rape is still at large. A third accused who police say helped lure the girl is on the run as well. STF teams are conducting raids to arrest them.

“The arrested accused posed as someone else and called the girl on the day she was kidnapped, asking her to meet his younger sister. He told her to come to an ice-cream parlour… He then kidnapped her and took her to a madrasa in Ghaziabad, where he held her captive with the help of his friend, who is absconding now,” police alleged in their chargesheet.

Police alleged that the main accused first took her to the terrace and told her to hide behind a log of wood. He then took her to the second floor, after the madrasa cleric left. The cleric has been booked under Section 21(2) of the POCSO Act, with police alleging he was aware of the incident and should have alerted them on time.

“On the second floor, the accused asked four-five children and a teenaged boy not to let her go near the railing… The children refused to listen to him, and he beat them up,” police alleged. “He offered her water laced with sedatives at night and she became unconscious, after which he and his friend allegedly raped her. With the intent to destroy evidence, he broke his and the girl’s phones. The girl said in her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate that he allegedly offered her water and she fell unconscious. In the morning, she woke up in pain and he asked her to change her dress after taking a bath,” the chargesheet states.

Police said that around six persons, including the accused, studied and stayed at the madrasa. “Police have recovered two broken phones — one of the victim and another of the accused — from the vacant plot near the madrasa. Police identified it with the help of their IMEI numbers,” the chargesheet said. Police said the accused and his friend would talk to the child over the phone by posing as girls.

“Police have found after scanning call detail records (CDR) of the accused and the girl that they started telephonic communication from March 13 to April 21 this year. She called him 27 times, while he called her 333 times in 40 days. His phone location on April 21 was near the girl’s home, from where he made three calls to her

and the last calls were made from Ghaziabad,” states the chargesheet.

Police have booked the arrested accused under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 DB (where a girl under 12 years of age is raped by one or more persons), 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) and Section 4/6 of the POCSO Act.

