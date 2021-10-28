Two retired professors from Delhi University commit suicide at Kalkaji

Two retired Delhi University professors allegedly committed suicide inside their home in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji. Police said the deceased had been confined to bed for months after suffering injuries in a road accident.

While the husband used to teach at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, the wife had been a teacher at Maitreyi College.

The police found two suicide notes at the spot stating that the couple were “fed up of being bedridden”.

Police said they received a PCR call about the incident around 3.45 pm Wednesday. The couple’s daughter told the police that she found her parents hanging from steel pipes.

The deceased were identified as Ranjit Kumar (74) and Usha Kumar (69).

The couple lived with a caretaker who went to the house in the afternoon but found that the door was locked from the inside. He informed the daughter, who lives near the house.

The two broke the lock and found the couple hanging.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “Our team has inspected the scene. Two suicide notes were found on the table. The couple wrote that they were fed up with their bedridden life due to multiple fractures after an accident. Nothing suspicious has been found.”

Last year, the couple were going to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding when they met with a car accident.

Their family told police that Ranjit injured his spinal cord while Usha had multiple fractures. Recently, they had started to walk again but weren’t feeling well because of age-related issues, police were told.