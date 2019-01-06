Two rape cases registered in Gurgaon

Two cases of gangrape have been reported in Nuh and Palwal districts of Gurgaon over the last 48 hours, said police, adding that the accused in both cases are absconding.

Advertising

Nuh police said they received a complaint Friday, with the woman alleging she was sexually assaulted “six-seven months ago”, but did not report it as the accused had threatened they would make public a video they had made of her. She also claimed the accused also extorted money from her on two occasions, said police.

The matter came to light when the accused uploaded the video of the incident on social media, and the victim’s husband saw it on Friday, said police. “He recognised his wife, and that was when she confided in him about the assault. A case has been registered,” said ASI Manju.

In a separate incident, a woman was sexually assaulted allegedly by two men when she was going home from a neighbouring village. “Her relatives approached police and we have registered a case,” said Inspector Kamla Devi, station house officer of the Women’s police station in Palwal.