Two puppies killed in Dwarka, Delhi Police file FIR

Three puppies were allegedly found hanging from a tree in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 9. Police have booked unknown persons for killing the three-month-old dogs. While one puppy survived, two were found dead. No arrests have been made yet.

Police said the accused allegedly took the dogs from their shed and strangled them before hanging them with a rope around their neck. The incident took place in a forested area near an apartment building where street dogs frequently visit for food.

Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), said, “We received a complaint about the killing of street dogs in Sector 9 Dwarka. A case has been registered under IPC section 429 (killing of animals) and we sent the puppies for an autopsy and examination. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused.”

The complainant, Vanessa Alphonso, a teacher at Mount St Mary’s school, alleged, “I have been taking care of the puppies and their mother for months now. This is devastating. How can someone kill the puppies in such a brutal manner? I saw plastic and nylon rope on the tree. The dogs were strangled by these. They were small and never hurt anyone.”

“I feed many dogs near my house every day. On Tuesday night, I left to feed the puppies but 2-3 of them were missing. I thought they ran away. Even the next day, they were not there. I saw blood near bushes and later found their bodies. One of them was hanging and alive, the other two had died. I called police. I sent the other puppies to a shelter home because I am scared for them. I had sent their mother for sterilisation. Someone got to know they were alone and attacked them,” alleged Alphonso.

Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to Twitter to post a screenshot of a Facebook post of the alleged incident. “This is unbelievable. How anyone can think of doing this, much less do it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet same fate as victims,” Singhvi tweeted.