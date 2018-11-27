Two probes, two versions: Court refuses to accept police chargesheet in biker’s death

Emphasising the contradictions in the enquiry conducted by the district magistrate and a Departmental Enquiry (DE) by Delhi Police into the death of a “stunt biker” in 2013 due to a gunshot, a Delhi court Monday refused to take cognizance of the police chargesheet and directed them to file an FIR under sections of unnatural death.

Advertising

Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Vijeta Singh Rawat also said that given the “intricacy” of the matter, the probe should be carried out by a superior-rank officer under police chief’s supervision. The FIR and the subsequent chargesheet were filed on a complaint by inspector Rajnish Parmar. He had alleged that stunt bikers — including a rider identified as Puneet Sharma and pillion rider Karan Pandey — were part of an unlawful assembly that had pelted bricks and stones at police in the early hours of July 28, 2013, under the jurisdiction of Parliament Street police station.

Parmar, who was in-charge of a PCR van, had claimed that the motorcyclists did not pay heed to police announcements or when he fired twice in the air from his service revolver to disperse them. According to court records, Parmar claimed that Pandey was trying to hit the PCR van with a stone, which prompted him to fire at the motorcycle’s rear tyre.

Parmar further claimed that at that moment, Sharma “performed a stunt, raising the front tyre in the air”. According to court records, the motorcycle was later intercepted and both Sharma and Pandey were found bleeding. They were taken to RML Hospital, where Pandey was declared dead.

Advertising

Citing the victim’s post-mortem report, the Metropolitan Magistrate said Pandey died because of “haemorrhagic shock” due to a bullet injury. The court also said the firing by Parmar was “questionable”. “If the bullet which caused the death was not (the) one fired by the complainant (Parmar), no explanation has come forth (as to) where the bullet came from. Admittedly, firing took place at Buta Singh roundabout (and) CCTV footage of the spot at 2.10 am shows PCR is only chasing a bike. At that instance, there doesn’t appear to be unlawful assembly. Therefore, the necessity of shooting… becomes questionable,” the MM said.

Following the incident, a probe by the district magistrate had found “negligence and error of judgment” by Parmar in firing at the motorcycle. “There was unnecessary use of force by opening fire, which was disproportionate to the amount of threat (to) PCR official’s life,” the DM’s report stated, as per court records.

However, court records show the police enquiry “absolved” Parmar. “Although Pandey died of bullet injury, no evidence came across during DE proceedings which link the bullet injury… and weapon used by Parmar,” it stated. The DE report also questioned the earlier magistrate report, and raised “doubts” on its “intention” to allegedly distort an eyewitness statement.

The MM has now said the material on record has thrown up questions that Delhi Police need to answer. “The report of ballistic expert has not ruled out that the death was caused by a revolver. Even otherwise, that cannot become a ground to absolve the complainant when no alternative explanation has been given till date,” MM Rawat said. “… this court deems it appropriate to direct the SHO to immediately register an FIR under sections of unnatural death and file a compliance report within a week… cognizance (of) the present chargesheet is kept at abeyance,” the court said.