Two PFI members arrested from Northeast Delhi, booked under UAPA sections

Delhi Police has arrested two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) from their homes in Northeast Delhi and booked them under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Police claim the accused were involved in illegal activities and had “supported the PFI”, even though the Centre had banned the organisation.

This is the second case registered by the Delhi Police; on Monday, four people were arrested from Jamia Nagar and booked under the UAPA.

A senior police officer said, “We registered an FIR based on the complainant of a police officer and booked the accused under sections of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups and UAPA. The men have been arrested for allegedly planning and conspiring against the government and the country.”

Last week, 33 persons were detained after Delhi Police along with senior officials conducted raids at six districts and sealed three PFI offices.

“Our team received inputs that the accused are active members of the PFI and work odd jobs to support their families. We have taken their electronic devices and will examine them,” said an officer.

Other organisations which have been declared banned and booked under the UAPA are Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and National Women’s Front.

“We are looking for other PFI members working on the ground and online. Raids are being conducted at different districts to identify and arrest any person linked with PFI,” said the officer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, many of the accused persons picked up from Southeast Delhi have been denied bail and sent to Tihar Jail. Police claim they have found “incriminating evidence” against the accused as many of them were actively involved in “disrupting public order”.

“We found that these men discussed ways to disrupt public order and peace in Delhi. We have arrested them on the same charges and will question their motives and ask them about their associates,” said an officer.