scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Two PFI members arrested from Northeast Delhi, booked under UAPA sections

This is the second case registered by the Delhi Police as on Monday four people were arrested from Jamia Nagar and booked under the UAPA.

Sealed office of recently banned PFI at Shaheen bagh area of the national capital (Express File Photo)

Delhi Police has arrested two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) from their homes in Northeast Delhi and booked them under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Police claim the accused were involved in illegal activities and had “supported the PFI”, even though the Centre had banned the organisation.

This is the second case registered by the Delhi Police; on Monday, four people were arrested from Jamia Nagar and booked under the UAPA.

A senior police officer said, “We registered an FIR based on the complainant of a police officer and booked the accused under sections of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups and UAPA. The men have been arrested for allegedly planning and conspiring against the government and the country.”

Last week, 33 persons were detained after Delhi Police along with senior officials conducted raids at six districts and sealed three PFI offices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

“Our team received inputs that the accused are active members of the PFI and work odd jobs to support their families. We have taken their electronic devices and will examine them,” said an officer.

Other organisations which have been declared banned and booked under the UAPA are Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and National Women’s Front.

“We are looking for other PFI members working on the ground and online. Raids are being conducted at different districts to identify and arrest any person linked with PFI,” said the officer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, many of the accused persons picked up from Southeast Delhi have been denied bail and sent to Tihar Jail. Police claim they have found “incriminating evidence” against the accused as many of them were actively involved in “disrupting public order”.

More from Delhi

“We found that these men discussed ways to disrupt public order and peace in Delhi. We have arrested them on the same charges and will question their motives and ask them about their associates,” said an officer.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:50:12 pm
Next Story

What is OPEC+ and why have they slashed oil production?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement