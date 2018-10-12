Delhi: Two held for ‘kidnapping’ three-year-old boy for ransom in Vasant Kunj

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 12, 2018 3:25:51 pm
Two persons, including a girl, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old boy from South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Friday. The abductors had demanded a whopping Rs 5 crore ransom from the boy’s father, who is a moneylender, to release him. Raids are on to search for the main conspirator.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
