Friday, October 12, 2018
Delhi: Two held for ‘kidnapping’ three-year-old boy for ransom in Vasant Kunj

The abductors had demanded a whopping Rs 5 crore ransom from boy's father, who is a moneylender, to release him. Raids are on to search for the main conspirator.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 12, 2018 3:25:51 pm
Two people arrested for 'Kidnapping' 3-year-old boy in Delhi They were arrested from South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Friday. (Representational photo)

Two persons, including a girl, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old boy from South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Friday. The abductors had demanded a whopping Rs 5 crore ransom from the boy’s father, who is a moneylender, to release him. Raids are on to search for the main conspirator.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

