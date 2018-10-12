Delhi: Two held for ‘kidnapping’ three-year-old boy for ransom in Vasant Kunj

They were arrested from South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Friday. (Representational photo) They were arrested from South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Friday. (Representational photo)

Two persons, including a girl, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old boy from South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Friday. The abductors had demanded a whopping Rs 5 crore ransom from the boy’s father, who is a moneylender, to release him. Raids are on to search for the main conspirator.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd