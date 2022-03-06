Two new swimming pools at Delhi govt schools

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurated two new swimming pools at government schools, taking the total number of pools in government schools to 24. The two new pools were inaugurated at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Mayur Vihar, and SKV, Mandawali, Saturday.

Registration for these pools will begin from April 1 and students will be trained free of cost. Sisodia said, “Currently students from our schools go to learn swimming at private schools where they are charged heavily. But from April 1, both government as well as private school students will get swimming coaching for free at these pools…”