Two new sections of Delhi Metro to open on Friday

Two new sections of the Delhi Metro — the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of the Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of the Pink Line between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations — will finally be open for the public on August 6.

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section is less than a kilometre long but is the first section to take the Metro into rural Delhi in the area.

The Trilokpuri section, meanwhile, was embroiled in a property and compensation dispute for a long time, and while the remaining section was made functional several months ago, the break in the link on the Pink Line will now be bridged.

It will connect the 59-kilometre-long line and will connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA, Lajpat Nagar etc, a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.

The metro network in the city, after August 6, will be 390-kilometres-long with 286 stations.

The new stretches will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing.

Passenger services will start from 3 pm.