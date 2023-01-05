Two new names on Delhi L-G’s aldermen nominee list; all 10 from BJP

The BJP’s Delhi leadership got a dressing down on Wednesday after two of the 10 aldermen it had recommended for nomination to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena were found to be technically unfit for the job, forcing the party to retract their names to avoid embarrassment.

Though nominated councillors, referred to as aldermen, do not have voting rights in the mayoral polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, they do hold significant sway and play an important role in standing committee elections, apart from the corporation’s in-house as well as ward committee meetings.

Within minutes of their names being announced in a gazette notification, the party, according to sources, realised that Mahesh Singh Tomar and Kamal Jit Singh were not on the voter list. Party sources said both Tomar and Singh were then told to write to the lieutenant governor and recuse themselves from accepting their nomination. Suneet Chauhan and Manoj Kumar Jain have now been nominated.

“The senior leadership received a complaint after which we verified this issue—and it turned out to be correct. Both Tomar and Singh were issued strict directions to immediately reach out to Raj Niwas and politely turn down their nominations citing personal reasons,” a source said. Raj Niwas, the office of the lieutenant governor, then nominated two others for the posts and a corrigendum was issued at night.

“BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is understood to be very peeved, and so is national general secretary B L Santhosh. Both are understood to have underlined that not being able to verify the credentials of individuals being nominated for such significant posts is an organisational failure and reflects a disconnect from the grassroots,” another source said.

On Wednesday, the AAP had alleged that procedural norms were violated and the elected government was bypassed by thelieutenant governor in the matter. Raj Niwas officials said the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957 stated that 10 people are to be nominated by the administrator. The amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, too, states that “government” means the lieutenant governor.

All the 10 people nominated by the lieutenant governor are BJP members. While Rajpal Rana and Suneet Chauhan former councillors, the others are party office-bearers. Vinod Kumar is president of the state BJP’s Kisan Morcha, while Mukesh Mann is its former president. Mann’s wife, Nisha, is a former councillor. Raj Kumar Bhatia, Mohan Goel, Sanjay Tyagi, Manoj Kumar Jain, Rohtash Kumar are district office-bearers. Laxman Arya is a party member.