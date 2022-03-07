Two Muslim men beaten up in Gurgaon: Police

Two Muslim men were allegedly beaten up by two unidentified men in Gurgaon on Sunday night, said the police who have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are looking for the accused.

The victims alleged that the accused made derogatory remarks on their religion and snatched their phones, said the police. One of the victims also alleged that the accused forcibly put a white powdery substance in his mouth, added the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.15 pm when the victims, identified as Abdur Rahman and Mohammad Azam, were standing near Ramada Hotel in Sector 45. The police said one of the victims is a native of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh and had gone to the area to collect donations for a trust run by a madrasa.

In the FIR, Rehman said that an unidentified man arrived there in a white car and started questioning them. “He asked us why we were standing there. Azam informed him that we were on our way to Chakkarpur village. The accused then called over an accomplice and both started beating us. They snatched our mobile phones and my motorcycle,” said Rehman.

“One of the accused brought a white powder-like substance from the car and forcibly put it in Azam’s mouth,” he said in the FIR.

The police said the victims suffered minor bruises on their knees.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar, said: “One accused arrived at the spot and he then called his accomplice. We are verifying the allegations and the sequence of events. The victims alleged that the accused used derogatory remarks on their faith, assaulted them and snatched their phones. The motorcycle was found parked near the spot.”

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379 B (snatching), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 40 police station, said the police.