Two murder accused found dead in a room, say police

Two men accused of murder in a case registered in Mahendragarh last month were found dead in a rented room in Gurgaon’s Manesar Friday morning. Police said that two country-made pistols were found at the crime scene, adding that gunshot wounds on their bodies confirmed the cause of death.

Police said the men — Vikash, and Subhash alias Bacchi — had been staying at the room for the last 20 days. A man who had been sharing the room with the duo discovered the bodies on Friday morning. He said, “A common friend introduced me to them and organised the arrangement. I thought they were looking for jobs.”

“During investigation, we discovered a case had been registered against them under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder) and the Arms Act in October. They were both absconding. As of now, it is unclear who shot them. Further investigations are underway,” said PRO of Gurgaon Police, Subhash Boken. ens