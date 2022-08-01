Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

One of the two suspected monkeypox cases admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital on July31 tested positive for the infection Monday evening, according to officials. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing, with the report for the second one awaited.

A 31-year-old Nigerian man who has been living in Delhi for over a year tested positive for monkeypox. He had no history of international travel in the past 21 days.

As per hospital officials, both persons suspected to have the infection were nationals of “African countries” who have been living and working in Delhi. “Both people were admitted to the hospital yesterday. Their detailed history is being taken now by the surveillance teams. Both people were working in city restaurants. Although not Indian nationals, they do not have a history of recent international travel,” according to a doctor from the hospital who is in the know of the matter.

This is the sixth case of the viral infection detected in India – four people from Kerala with a history of travel to the UAE, of whom one died on Saturday, and now two cases in Delhi.

Delhi’s first case of the viral infection – a 34-year-old man from West district’s Paschim Vihar area – continues to recuperate in the hospital. “He is stable and does not have symptoms other than the lesions on his skin. He will be discharged once the lesions completely heal,” said the doctor from the hospital. Another suspect case had been admitted to the hospital, but was discharged after being diagnosed with the common chickenpox.

The Centre has set up a task force, led by NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul, to monitor the situation of the viral infection in the country. The task force will include secretaries from the health ministry, the pharmaceutical department and the biotechnology department.

Monkeypox is a viral infection mainly transmitted from animals to humans, with limited transmission among humans in West and Central African countries. Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, but now the scientists are also looking at whether the disease is sexually transmitted with cases being diagnosed among men who have sex with men.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes along with pox rashes that last for two-three weeks. It is a self-limiting disease, but can lead to death especially in children and those with weak immune systems. Complications of the infection include pneumonia, secondary skin infections, confusion and eye problems.