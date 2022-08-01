scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

A 31-year-old Nigerian man who had been living in Delhi for over a year becomes the capital's second monkeypox patient.

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 9:56:31 pm
Monkeypox cases,delhi MonkeypoxMonkeypox is a viral infection mainly transmitted from animals to humans, with limited transmission among humans in West and Central African countries. (Representational File Photo)

One of the two suspected monkeypox cases admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital on July31 tested positive for the infection Monday evening, according to officials. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing, with the report for the second one awaited.

A 31-year-old Nigerian man who has been living in Delhi for over a year tested positive for monkeypox. He had no history of international travel in the past 21 days.

As per hospital officials, both persons suspected to have the infection were nationals of “African countries” who have been living and working in Delhi. “Both people were admitted to the hospital yesterday. Their detailed history is being taken now by the surveillance teams. Both people were working in city restaurants. Although not Indian nationals, they do not have a history of recent international travel,” according to a doctor from the hospital who is in the know of the matter.

This is the sixth case of the viral infection detected in India – four people from Kerala with a history of travel to the UAE, of whom one died on Saturday, and now two cases in Delhi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...

Delhi’s first case of the viral infection – a 34-year-old man from West district’s Paschim Vihar area – continues to recuperate in the hospital. “He is stable and does not have symptoms other than the lesions on his skin. He will be discharged once the lesions completely heal,” said the doctor from the hospital. Another suspect case had been admitted to the hospital, but was discharged after being diagnosed with the common chickenpox.

The Centre has set up a task force, led by NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul, to monitor the situation of the viral infection in the country. The task force will include secretaries from the health ministry, the pharmaceutical department and the biotechnology department.

Monkeypox is a viral infection mainly transmitted from animals to humans, with limited transmission among humans in West and Central African countries. Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, but now the scientists are also looking at whether the disease is sexually transmitted with cases being diagnosed among men who have sex with men.

More from Delhi

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes along with pox rashes that last for two-three weeks. It is a self-limiting disease, but can lead to death especially in children and those with weak immune systems. Complications of the infection include pneumonia, secondary skin infections, confusion and eye problems.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 09:19:07 pm

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement