Two more snatching cases in New Delhi

A man snatched a phone from a 32-year-old journalist while he was talking on the phone and walking in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar Wednesday night. The journalist said the accused fled on foot.

Advertising

In another incident last Saturday, a bike-borne man allegedly snatched a 44-year-old man’s iPhone 10 in West Delhi’s Janakpuri.

The victim, Sameer Lal, said the accused snatched his phone from his left hand, put it in a bag kept in front of him and fled.

Police said an FIR was filed at Janakpuri police station.