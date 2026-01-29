Two more held for student’s ‘suicide’ at Greater Noida hostel

“After receiving the video, the father allegedly scolded him over phone and told him that he would be called back home,” an officer said, adding that the student allegedly “appeared distressed after the call and subsequently jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel building”.

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old second-year BTech student at a private hostel in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-3 last week, police said.

The student died on the intervening night of January 23 and 24. Officers said the arrested accused are wardens at the hostel where the incident took place. Two others, also associated with the hostel administration, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the case, they added.

Police said an FIR was registered under sections 191(2) unlawful assembly, 115(2)(voluntarily causing hurt) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Knowledge Park police station, following a complaint from the student’s family.