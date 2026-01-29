Two more held for student’s ‘suicide’ at Greater Noida hostel

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old second-year BTech student at a private hostel in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-3 last week, police said.
The student died on the intervening night of January 23 and 24. Officers said the arrested accused are wardens at the hostel where the incident took place. Two others, also associated with the hostel administration, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the case, they added.
Police said an FIR was registered under sections 191(2) unlawful assembly, 115(2)(voluntarily causing hurt) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Knowledge Park police station, following a complaint from the student’s family.
According to the police, the student had returned to the hostel late in the night, along with two friends, and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Hostel authorities allegedly reprimanded him for violating hostel rules and recorded a video of the incident, which was later sent to his father. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar said, “When the student entered the hostel, the hostel warden and guards started scolding him.”
“After receiving the video, the father allegedly scolded him over phone and told him that he would be called back home,” an officer said, adding that the student allegedly “appeared distressed after the call and subsequently jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel building”.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Opposition slams President Murmu's "recycled" speech lacking truth or accountability. Murmu highlighted government's agenda on economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare. Congress chief calls it a ritual with no clear goals or measurable outcomes. TMC deputy leader says it confirms government's denial. SP MP calls it devoid of facts and filled with lies.