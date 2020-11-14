Two more cases emerge against cop arrested for ‘molestation’ in Dwarka

SI Puneet Grewal was posted with the Special Cell, but had been working with a DCP (traffic unit) in his personal section

Investigation following the arrest of a 35-year-old sub-inspector for allegedly molesting five women has revealed that he had allegedly molested two more women — one in March this year and another in 2018. Dwarka district police have transferred all seven cases to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

According to police, the arrested sub-inspector, Puneet Grewal, was posted with the Special Cell, but had been working with one of the DCPs (traffic unit) in his personal section. He was dismissed from service once the allegations surfaced. “Grewal was arrested last month when police started investigating the molestation cases, which allegedly took place on October 17 and 20. He is in judicial custody,” said a senior police officer.

Police had started their investigation after one of the women posted a video message on social media on October 17, alleging that a man driving a grey Baleno harassed her when she was cycling in Dwarka. “During investigation, police found four more women who alleged they were molested by him on the same stretch,” an officer said.

After his arrest, police found during their investigation that he had allegedly molested a woman in 2018 in Dwarka. “Police recorded the woman’s statement a few days ago. She alleged that she was stalked by a man in a grey Baleno several times when she would come to the market area, and he would pass lewd comments. An FIR was registered, but apart from the clue of the grey Baleno car, police did not have any clue and the investigation was pending. After Grewal’s arrest, the woman recently approached police and informed them about her case,” the officer said.

Police also found that he had allegedly molested another woman this year in the first week of March when she was going to the market. “Police have so far recorded statements of three complainants before a magistrate under Sections 164 of the CrPC, and all of them have alleged that he first tried to strike a conversation with them after stopping his vehicle and then started passing lewd comments. In two-three instances, he also allegedly unzipped his pants and touched his genitals in front of them,” the officer added.

The policeman’s arrest was made when police scanned CCTV cameras in the area and spotted a grey Baleno, but discovered that the registration plate was partially covered with a cloth. Police checked several localities for the car in Dwarka, while also scanning CCTV footage from adjoining areas.

“After scanning footage from over 200 CCTVs, they found footage showing the car heading towards Janakpuri. Police then scanned other cameras and found where he lives. They reached his home and found the car parked inside… It was registered in his wife’s name, who is a teacher,” the officer said.

