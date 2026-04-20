Two more arrested over violence in Noida workers’ protest

The two men were actively involved in instigating and coordinating violent incidents during the agitation, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said on Sunday.

Two more people were arrested on Sunday night for their alleged role in the workers’ protest, which turned violent in Noida last week, police said, adding that one of them was in regular contact with Aditya Anand, the alleged mastermind behind the stir.

The arrested men have been identified as Himanshu Thakur, originally from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and currently residing in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, and Satyam Verma, a resident of Lucknow, officers said.

According to the police, Himanshu was present in Noida on both days when violence broke out and was in regular contact with Aditya.

Police said both men are active members of a group identified as Mazdoor Bigul Dasta, a workers’ union.