Two more arrested over violence in Noida workers’ protest

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Two more people were arrested on Sunday night for their alleged role in the workers’ protest, which turned violent in Noida last week, police said, adding that one of them was in regular contact with Aditya Anand, the alleged mastermind behind the stir.
The arrested men have been identified as Himanshu Thakur, originally from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and currently residing in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, and Satyam Verma, a resident of Lucknow, officers said.
According to the police, Himanshu was present in Noida on both days when violence broke out and was in regular contact with Aditya.
Police said both men are active members of a group identified as Mazdoor Bigul Dasta, a workers’ union.
The two men were actively involved in instigating and coordinating violent incidents during the agitation, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said on Sunday.
According to the police, an FIR had already been registered at the Phase 2 police station after the protest escalated into clashes.
Police teams tracked the accused across locations using electronic surveillance and technical inputs before detaining them on April 19. After questioning, both were formally arrested, officers said.
On April 17, Noida Police had identified three persons as the alleged masterminds in the case: Rupesh Roi, who claimed to be an autorickshaw driver; Manisha Chauhan; and Aditya, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur. Police also identified two X handles operating from Pakistan that allegedly spread misleading information and disrupted peace.
A day later, a joint team of Noida Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Aditya from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest. “A case had been registered against Aditya Anand at Phase 2 police station for allegedly masterminding and orchestrating the violent activities that took place during a workers’ sit-in and demonstration in the area,” the Noida Police said in an official statement.
Police claimed his role was central to planning and executing the inflammatory acts that accompanied the labour agitation. Officials said further legal proceedings are underway, even as efforts continue to identify and apprehend others who may have been involved in the violence.
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