Two more arrested in Shahdara rape-assault case

The Delhi Police arrested two more persons, including an autorickshaw driver, in connection with the Shahdara rape-assault case.

On January 26, a young woman was abducted, allegedly gangraped by her neighbours, and paraded on the streets. The accused also allegedly assaulted the woman with weapons and blackened her face. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media where the family can be seen thrashing and harassing the victim inside their homes and on the streets.

Their motive was personal enmity. Police said the family held her responsible for the death of one of their relatives – a teenager who was allegedly stalking the woman and proposed to her, which she rejected.

On Sunday, police said they arrested a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver who helped the accused. The family used his auto to abduct the victim from her husband’s place. Another 43-year-old man, who had been on the run, has been arrested. His wife and two daughters were arrested earlier and sent to judicial custody, police said.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We had identified them on the basis of the videos, CCTV footage, and the statement of the victim. They were on the run and have been arrested now. We have recovered the autorickshaw that was used to abduct the woman. So far, we have arrested 16 men and women in connection with the abduction, gangrape and assault. Four minors have also been apprehended in this case.”

The woman’s family said she has been staying at a safehouse. Police have increased security in the area after the victim’s sister and other family members demanded protection from the accused persons.