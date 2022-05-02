Two more arrested in Jahangirpuri communal clashes case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two more persons in connection with the Jahangirpuri communal clashes that took place in April. The men have been identified as locals accused of distributing/supplying weapons during the clashes, said the police on Monday.

One of the accused, Yunus (48), has previous involvement in criminal cases. Police said his brother Saleem Chikna (36) was arrested a day after the clashes for alleged rioting during the Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri. The other accused has been identified as Sheikh Saleem (22).

A total of 32 people have been arrested in connection with the riots by teams of Northwest staff, Crime Branch and Special Cell.

A senior police officer said that Yunus supplied weapons such as rods and swords to the crowd. His associate, Sheikh was seen taking the weapons and brandishing the sword.

“ We recovered CCTVs from the area and also analysed videos available on social media. The men are seen with weapons near the spot. We identified them with the help of footage. However, they were absconding,” said the officer.

On Sunday night, when the accused came back to the Jahangirpuri area for some work, the police arrested them.

The riots broke out on April 16 during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in the area. The two communities got involved in stone-pelting and some of the men fired bullets too. A total of eight policemen and locals were injured during the incident.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to the Enforcement Directorate in April to help with the probe and investigate money laundering charges against the main accused Md Ansar