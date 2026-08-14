Two minors enter rainwater-filled pit near DDA flats in Narela, drown

Locals say pit was dug during construction; authority says plot was secured, but miscreants repeatedly damaged boundary wall

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiAug 14, 2026 01:18 AM IST
Two minors enter rainwater-filled pit near DDA flats in Narela,, Two minors drown in rainwater-filled pit near DDA flats in Narela, minors drown in rainwater-filled pit, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPolice, meanwhile, appealed to parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children to make sure they do not go near open pits, drains or other water bodies.
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Two boys, aged nine and 11, drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Outer Delhi’s Narela area on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at 100 Foota near the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats in Narela. According to a preliminary inquiry, the two children, residents of Bawana, had entered the pit to swim.

Police said they rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed about the incident. The children were pulled out of the pit and sent to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared them dead, they added.

Local residents claimed that the pit had been dug during construction work and was subsequently filled with rainwater.

Following the incident, the DDA said in a statement that it had secured the vacant plot with a boundary wall to prevent unauthorised access. “However, portions of the boundary wall have been repeatedly damaged by miscreants despite repairs undertaken by DDA. Such incidents of damage, theft and unauthorised activities in the area have also been brought to the notice of the local police through complaints/FIRs and other communications from time to time,” it read.

The statement said DDA has repeatedly taken up the issue of law and order and security in the area with the Delhi Police. “To strengthen policing in the area, DDA has already allotted a flat in Pocket-4 for establishment of a police chowki. Further, two additional LIG flats in Sector G7/G8 have also been offered for setting up a police camp office,” it also read.

The authority said it is extending all necessary cooperation to police, and preventive measures, including strengthening of the boundary and enhanced surveillance of vulnerable vacant plots in the area, are also being examined to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

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Local residents also alleged negligence and sought action to prevent similar tragedies.

The families of the deceased told police that they had left for school on Thursday morning and might have entered the pit for a bath later in the day.

Mamun, a neighbour of the deceased, said the incident came to light after a few other children spotted the boys and raised an alarm.

Police, meanwhile, appealed to parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children to make sure they do not go near open pits, drains or other water bodies.

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Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated and further inquiry is underway, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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