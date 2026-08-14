Two minors enter rainwater-filled pit near DDA flats in Narela, drown

Police, meanwhile, appealed to parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children to make sure they do not go near open pits, drains or other water bodies.

Two boys, aged nine and 11, drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Outer Delhi’s Narela area on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at 100 Foota near the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats in Narela. According to a preliminary inquiry, the two children, residents of Bawana, had entered the pit to swim.

Police said they rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed about the incident. The children were pulled out of the pit and sent to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared them dead, they added.

Local residents claimed that the pit had been dug during construction work and was subsequently filled with rainwater.