Two minors die in store room fire at Sagarpur

Two minor boys died Friday after a fire broke out in the store room of a rented house in Southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, where footwear soles were stored. Police said the deceased brothers have been identified as Aayush (5) and Shriansh (6) and prima facie the cause of the fire appears to be short circuit.

Police said a call about the fire was received at 2.44 pm, after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A Delhi Fire Services officer said, “Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.” The fire was doused by 4 pm.

Local police and a team of Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the spot and suspect short circuit to be the reason behind the incident.

Police said 25-year-old Amod, whose children died in the incident, makes cheap rubber, polymer slippers and sells them. The bodies will be handed over to the family after the postmortem on Saturday.

