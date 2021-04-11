Two minors die in fire in Noida’s Phase 3 area, more than 150 shanties damaged

According to police, the cause of the fire appears to be a spark or a cylinder burst. (Express photo by Shweta Sandilya)

Two minors died while sleeping after a fire broke out in Noida’s Phase 3 area on Sunday. According to police, several shanties were set ablaze after a fire broke out allegedly due to a sparking fault. The fire was doused by 4.30 pm, said Noida Police.

“We received information after 12 pm that a fire has broken out in the JJ cluster in Bahlolpur village. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in a few hours. We found the bodies of two minors who, it appears, were asleep when the fire broke out. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem,” said Harish Chander, DCP Central Noida.

Also Read | 100 shanties gutted after fire breaks out in Manesar; none injured

According to police, the cause of the fire prima facie appears to be a spark or a cylinder burst. The fire officials will investigate the actual cause. The deceased minors are yet to be identified, said police.

More than 150 shanties sustained damages as a result of the fire. Due to strong winds during the day, the process of dousing the fire took longer, said officials. There were 12 fire engines that had been deployed at the site to control the fire.

Police have not received any complaint in connection with the tragedy, said officials.