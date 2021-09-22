Two minors dead, one injured as tractor rams motorcycle

Two teenagers were killed while one was injured after a tractor allegedly hit their motorcycle in village Bidhuki, Palwal on Tuesday evening. Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver, who is absconding. Two police teams have been formed to trace the accused.

Police said the deceased have been identified by first names as Kuldeep and Krishan, both aged 15. Their friend, Sandeep, 14, suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. All three hail from Hulwana village, Mathura district in UP, said police. According to police, the incident was reported around 6.30 pm, when the three were returning to their village on a motorcycle.

Sajjan Singh, DSP Hodal, said, “As per preliminary information, the minors were passing through Bidhuki when a tractor coming from the opposite side hit their motorcycle. Two boys came under the tractor.”