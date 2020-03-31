Two minors among six new COVID-19 cases in Noida

Officials said Noida has the highest number of cases in UP at 38. (AP/File) Officials said Noida has the highest number of cases in UP at 38. (AP/File)

Six more persons, including a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old, tested positive for coronavirus in Noida Monday. Officials said Noida has the highest number of cases in UP at 38. At least five of the six cases can be traced to a Noida fire safety firm — through which more than 20 people had been infected earlier.

“We have begun the contact tracing process,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar. Officials said the minors hail from Greater Noida and are related to two employees of the firm, who had tested positive earlier. Two more employees tested positive Monday. In Faridabad, a 54-year-old woman tested positive, taking the total cases to four.

