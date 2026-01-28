Two minor boys held for raping six-year-old in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two juvenile boys were apprehended on January 19 for the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Northeast Delhi, officers said. According to police, the girl had left home on January 18 for an errand when she was accosted by three boys.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the girl’s mother said that she discovered what happened after her daughter came back home covered in her blood. “She fell unconscious after that…I took her to the police station and they got her help,” the mother said.
The victim’s mother also alleged that the boy who was yet to be caught by the police was most probably hiding in his native village in Bihar. She further claimed that the boys who had been apprehended were turned in to the police by their parents.
The parents of the victim said the three boys were the family’s neighbours and knew each other well. “My daughter was not very far from the house when it happened. When she was let go, she told us that the boys instructed her to tell us that she fell from an auto,” claimed the mother.
