Two men with terror links planned to kill political leaders: Delhi Police

Two men arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell last week with two hand grenades and three pistols, who also killed and beheaded a man to prove their allegiance to a terror outfit, were planning to target Shiv Sena leaders in the coming months, officials said Sunday. The accused, identified as Naushad and Jagjit Singh, are allegedly linked to one Sohail, who has ties to Pakistan’s ISI, and received funds and weapons from their handlers. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police officers said the duo were given four to five names – including a local RSS worker, a prominent Punjab-based Shiv Sena party worker, a Sikh-group member who is against the Khalistan movement – by their Pakistan-based handler Sohail. They were allegedly assured by him that he would transfer money to them after each killing, said police, adding that they have found a list of some names.

Sources said the Special Cell first received inputs about weapons being stored at a home in Jahangirpuri. “We were only going to check the weapons and make an arrest. Later, we found the accused and they revealed they were linked to Pakistan-based handler Sohail who used to be associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They were allegedly terror strikes in the national capital and other parts too,” said the officer.

Senior police officers said the accused were asked “to prove their capabilities” to their handler and allegedly beheaded a 21-year-old man – an act they filmed. Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “We found blood traces at their rented accommodation and were led to a chopped body near Bhalswa Dairy. The accused picked up the victim on December 15, killed him and sent a video of the act to their handlers, who were helping them.”

Sources said the accused allegedly revealed that they were instructed by gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill and other handlers to kill Shiv Sena leaders.

“They were receiving instructions from handlers based in foreign countries and were planning to execute this in the upcoming months. Jagjit was being handled by gangster turned terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill while Naushad was being handled by cross-border suspected ISI handlers. We have averted a major terror strike,” added Kushwah.

Weapons recovered from their possession were allegedly brought from Pakistan and other neighbouring countries. Police said they are “military-grade” grenades. The men allegedly received funding from handlers, and bank accounts and transactions are being checked, police said.