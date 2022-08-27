scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Two men who beat man to death in South Delhi arrested, 2 others at large

It is learnt that the victim, a labourer, had objected to the men partying on the roadside on Wednesday night.

A case of murder had been registered, and police have launched the hunt for two others involved in the crime. (Representational image)

Two men were arrested Friday in a case where they allegedly beat a man to death Wednesday night in Delhi’s South District after he questioned them for partying on the roadside, police said Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Anshul, 22, a cable-layer, and Sher Singh Rawat, 51, an employee at a private company.

Police at the Saket station said that they received the information about the death of the man identified as Arvind Sah from MAX Hospital Thursday morning.

According to the police, Arvind’s family did not suspect anyone as the deceased had no enemies, and often returned home late. The family on Wednesday night received a call from a person who said that Arvind, a labourer, was seen lying on the ground in Pushp Vihar, about 200 metres from his home. They rushed him to the hospital that declared Arvind brought dead.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

Police said that based on investigations and local inquiry, they found that the deceased was beaten up by three or four people late on Wednesday night.

According to Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), “The motive of the crime was a provocation which started from verbal abuse between the deceased and Rawat. He was also beaten up by Anshul and two of his friends who joined later. They all beat him and then fled the scene. Anshul disclosed that two of his friends, who were also involved in the crime, were the residents of Saidullajab in Delhi.”

More from Delhi

A case of murder had been registered, and police have launched the hunt for two others involved in the crime.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:52:48 am
Next Story

It’s a footballing weekend: Here are the matches to watch out for

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
Delhi: BJP leaders hold padyatra demanding Sisodia's resignation

Delhi: BJP leaders hold padyatra demanding Sisodia's resignation

Sealed doors, covered swimming pools: Those in vicinity of Supertech towers prepare

Sealed doors, covered swimming pools: Those in vicinity of Supertech towers prepare

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement