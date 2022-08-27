Two men who beat man to death in South Delhi arrested, 2 others at large

Two men were arrested Friday in a case where they allegedly beat a man to death Wednesday night in Delhi’s South District after he questioned them for partying on the roadside, police said Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Anshul, 22, a cable-layer, and Sher Singh Rawat, 51, an employee at a private company.

Police at the Saket station said that they received the information about the death of the man identified as Arvind Sah from MAX Hospital Thursday morning.

According to the police, Arvind’s family did not suspect anyone as the deceased had no enemies, and often returned home late. The family on Wednesday night received a call from a person who said that Arvind, a labourer, was seen lying on the ground in Pushp Vihar, about 200 metres from his home. They rushed him to the hospital that declared Arvind brought dead.

Police said that based on investigations and local inquiry, they found that the deceased was beaten up by three or four people late on Wednesday night.

According to Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), “The motive of the crime was a provocation which started from verbal abuse between the deceased and Rawat. He was also beaten up by Anshul and two of his friends who joined later. They all beat him and then fled the scene. Anshul disclosed that two of his friends, who were also involved in the crime, were the residents of Saidullajab in Delhi.”

A case of murder had been registered, and police have launched the hunt for two others involved in the crime.