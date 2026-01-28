Two men who attacked policeman, snatched his pistol and shot at him in Southwest Delhi arrested

The accused were identified as Avinash (30), a resident of Savitri Nagar, and his accomplice, Waseem (30), a resident of Malviya Nagar’s Swami Nagar.The 9 mm pistol Avinash had snatched, was recovered from his possession, officers said.

Two men, who were accused of snatching the service pistol of a Delhi Police constable and shooting at him in Southwest Delhi, have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests followed a joint operation by teams of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, days after the incident happened in Safdarjung Enclave on January 22, in which the constable had a close shave.

According to the police, around 2:20 pm on January 22, Head Constable Rajkumar was on routine patrol duty when a passerby alerted him about two “suspicious” men hiding in a nearby park. When Rajkumar approached them, the men allegedly attacked him. One of the men overpowered the constable, while the other snatched his service pistol and fired a shot before fleeing, police said.